PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who allegedly killed a cyclist after he struck him with his car on Brookline Boulevard.
Pittsburgh Police say 23-year-old Thomas Morton was driving unlicensed and under the influence when he hit a bicyclist along Brookline Boulevard at Pioneer Avenue the night of Oct. 20.
That cyclist, identified as 22-year-old Austin Fike, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Morton is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, DUI and several traffic infractions.
Police say Morton has turned himself in.
