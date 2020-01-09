HARMAR, Pa. (KDKA) – Pennsylvania authorities say a suspected drunk driver allegedly drove into oncoming traffic and ended up ramming her car into an officer’s vehicle following a police pursuit.

Police say Michele Sweet turned into the wrong lane while driving in Harmar and narrowly missed hitting a patrol car that was summoned to look for her Saturday night.

Arrest papers say officer Ryan Valasek pursued Sweet and pulled the patrol car in front of her vehicle when it stopped. The Pittsburgh Tribune Review reports Sweet then rammed his patrol car and continued to rev the engine until it stalled out.

Sweet is charged with drunken driving, fleeing and attempting to elude police, and other charges. Sweet’s attorney was not available for comment.

