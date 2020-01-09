



AVALON (KDKA) — A member of the Keystone State Skinheads was sentenced for ethnic intimidation in connection to the beating of a black man in an Avalon bar.

In July 2018, Paul Morris said he was attacked in the backroom of the Jackman Inn by a group of members of Keystone State Skinheads whom he said called him racial epithets and beat him with provocation.

“I was punched, at some points I was kicked,” Morris said. “At some point, they grabbed the corner of my mouth, I was punched in the throat.”

Police charged four defendants ⁠— identified as members of the Keystone State Skinheads ⁠— with assault and ethnic intimidation.

Witnesses testified they wore skinhead T-shirts, had skinhead tattoos and beat and kicked Morris on the floor.

While two of them have pled guilty to lesser charges, Common Pleas Court Judge Beth Lazzara threw the book at defendant James Kryl on Thursday.

He was sentenced to 1 to 2 years in prison and five additional years of probation.

Andy Sheehan: Mr. Kryl, are you a skinhead?

Kryl: No.

Sheehan: Are you a white supremacist?

Kryl: No.

Sheehan: Did you call Mr. Morris the n-word?

Kryl: No.

In an interview with KDKA at the time and in his statements to the judge, Morris said he was seeking justice but wanted to be able to forgive others as well.

“I don’t care if you’re black, brown or blue, LGBT, we should all be able to get along,” Morris said.