Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dreaming of a tropical escape after this morning’s bitterly cold temperatures?
Well, the National Aviary has a new spot just for you!
WATCH: Escape To The Islands Debuts —
The “Escape to the Islands” exhibit debuted Thursday morning. It features rare birds, bats, palm trees, vibrant florals and walk-through habitats, like the Flamingo Island Adventure.
Aviary officials say the exhibit will feature new daily activities like the Victoria Crowned Pigeon Royal Stroll. These birds are known as the world’s largest and prettiest pigeon species.
Some of the other island birds featured are the Bali Mynas and the Blue-crowned Motmots.
The exhibit is open now at the aviary.
You must log in to post a comment.