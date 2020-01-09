BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – The Zac Brown Band’s just-announced summer tour is stopping at Burgettstown’s newly-named S&T Bank Music Park.
On Thursday, June 18, the Zac Brown Band will play a show at S&T Bank Music Park, formerly KeyBank Pavilion.
Get ready to roar with us this summer! Tickets go on sale next Friday, Jan. 17th and Zamily pre-sale starts Tuesday! 🦁🔥 pic.twitter.com/l7UO1pho89
— Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) January 9, 2020
The country group took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the “Roar with the Lions Tour,” saying, “Get ready to roar with us this summer!”
Tickets go on pre-sale Tuesday, then go on sale to the general public next Friday, Jan. 17.
They’ll also be back in Pennsylvania one more time for a show at Hersheypark Stadium on June 20.
