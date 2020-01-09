  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burgettstown, Concert, Country Music, Local TV, S&T Bank Music Park, Zac Brown Band


BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – The Zac Brown Band’s just-announced summer tour is stopping at Burgettstown’s newly-named S&T Bank Music Park.

On Thursday, June 18, the Zac Brown Band will play a show at S&T Bank Music Park, formerly KeyBank Pavilion.

The country group took to Twitter on Thursday to announce the “Roar with the Lions Tour,” saying, “Get ready to roar with us this summer!”

Tickets go on pre-sale Tuesday, then go on sale to the general public next Friday, Jan. 17.

They’ll also be back in Pennsylvania one more time for a show at Hersheypark Stadium on June 20.

Comments