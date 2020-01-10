DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are searching for a man wanted on a list of charges, including criminal homicide, following a SWAT team search of a house in Duquesne.

According to police, the SWAT team served a search warrant at a home on Lincoln Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

They were trying to locate wanted fugitive, 23-year-old Erik Addison, after getting a tip he was hiding out there.

Police say he is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man in North Versailles back on Oct. 27.

An active warrant has been issued for Addison’s arrest on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and other firearms violations.

Investigators did not find Addison at the home; however, they did get a second search warrant for the home and found a loaded 9mm handgun, a loaded extended magazine, ammunition, crack cocaine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Police did make one arrest. They say they took Iterra Maloy-Lewis into custody and have charged him with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine, as well as other drug charges.

The search continues for Addison. He is described as being 6-feet-6-inches tall and 260 pounds.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911 immediately.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case or on Addison’s whereabouts to call them at the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.