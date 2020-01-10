  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Eight Pirates were eligible for arbitration Friday as the league year moves closer to Spring Training.

A few notable names avoided arbitration including All-Star first baseman Josh Bell, who settled with the team for $4.8 million next season.

“Per source, 1B Josh Bell and the Pirates avoid arbitration, settle for $4.8 million.”

Jameson Taillon and Chad Kuhl also settled before entering arbitration hearings.

“Pirates have saved $1.735 million over industry projections by settling early with three of their eight arbitration-eligible players: Josh Bell, Jameson Taillon and Chad Kuhl.”

Later in the day, relief pitcher Michael Feliz struck a deal with the team.

“Source: #Pirates, Michael Feliz settle at $1.1 million, avoiding arbitration.”

Trevor Williams also followed suit moments later.

“Source: Pirates and Trevor Williams avoid arbitration, agreeing to a $2.825 million contract.”

As the day approached 2:00 p.m., the Pirates had just three players left.

“Pirates have three arbitration-eligible players left: Joe Musgrove, Adam Frazier and Keone Kela.”

