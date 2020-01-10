PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Eight Pirates were eligible for arbitration Friday as the league year moves closer to Spring Training.

A few notable names avoided arbitration including All-Star first baseman Josh Bell, who settled with the team for $4.8 million next season.

Jameson Taillon and Chad Kuhl also settled before entering arbitration hearings.

Later in the day, relief pitcher Michael Feliz struck a deal with the team.

Trevor Williams also followed suit moments later.

As the day approached 2:00 p.m., the Pirates had just three players left.

