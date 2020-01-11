WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — Five dirt bikes were stolen from a family in Washington County, police say.

Doug Whitmer said the bikes were taken from his garage between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

“My wife came out Thursday morning, 7:00 and sent me a text at work and wanted to know where the bikes were,” Whitmer said.

The garage is not attached to the Whitmer’s Amity home.

The stolen bikes include:

Two 2020 white Husqvarna Dirt Bikes, TC85

2019 white Husqvarna dirt bike, FC250

2019 white Yamaha dirt bike, 249CC

2019 blue Yamaha dirt bike, 249CC

According to Whitmer, the bikes are worth a combined $40,000, and insurance will not cover them.

“Insurance will not cover them because it was a recreational vehicle,” he said. “At this point, we as a family, are out $40,000.”

The bikes hold more than just monetary value.

Whitmer’s two sons race competitively and now aren’t sure how they’ll race this season, which starts in a couple of weeks.

“It’s what I love to do,” said Lane Whitmer, 15. “I’ve had some of my close friends say ‘you know, you can use my bike to race even if you don’t get yours back.’”

The family is working closely with state police and believe multiple people helped to steal their bikes.

Based on the secluded location of their home, they’re grappling with the idea that the people responsible may have been in the garage before.

“It wrenches my gut that you trust people,” said Whitmer. “There’s not too many people I trust right now.”

Anyone that has information about the bikes is asked to call state police.