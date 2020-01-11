



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after crashing his vehicle into a wall, according to Pittsburgh Police.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Steuben Street. Pittsburgh Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire and Pittsburgh Bureau of Police responded to the scene.

A man crashed into a wall and had to be taken to Allegheny General Hospital. He was in critical condition at the time. No one else was in the vehicle with him.

Traffic is now operating normally on the West End Circle.

Police are investigating the cause behind the crash. The identity of the man has not been released, and his current condition is unknown at this point.