PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Have you ever wanted to meet Punxsutawney Phil in person? Now’s your chance.
Phil is planning a trip to Pittsburgh before his annual Groundhog Day doings on Feb. 2.
Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog and the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club will make an appearance at Phil-A-Palooza at Wigle Whiskey in the Strip District on Friday, January 17th from 6-9 p.m.
Tickets are $12 and include a meet-and-greet with Phil and club members.
Wigle will be releasing its latest version of Phil’s Shadow, a Pennsylvania Organic Rye Whiskey, that day.
