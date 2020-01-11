



CLAIRTON (KDKA)–Residents in the City of Clairton were offered free legal advice on Saturday about how they can participate in the class action suit against the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works.

Fair Shake, a non-profit organization specializing in environmental legal services hosted the legal clinic from 10a.m. to 2p.m. inside the city’s municipal building.

There were three available attorneys offering individual appointments with each resident.

The non-profit held a similar event on Thursday where more than 60 people showed up, an organizer said.

In December 2019, U.S. Steel agreed to pay $8.5 million to settle the 2017 class-action suit accusing its Clairton Coke Works of air pollution.

In the proposed settlement, $2 million would go to residents and their lawyers. The other $6.5 million would be spent on cleaner emissions.

A hearing for this settlement is scheduled for Feb 24.