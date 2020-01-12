  • KDKA TVOn Air

The People Involved Posted A Video Of The Incident To Snapchat
INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed that they are investigating a Snapchat video showing two teenagers giving a 2-year-old child a vaping device.

The people involved have been identified by state troopers and the Indiana Criminal Investigation Unit. Charges are pending against the individuals. More information about the case will be released tomorrow, according to state police.

The United School District of Armagh, Pennsylvania confirmed that they believe two of their students were involved:

“United administration was made aware of the video today, and the matter is being investigated by the authorities. We believe that two of our students were involved in the situation. The names of those students were provided to the authorities,” said superintendent Dr. Barbara Parkins.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this story.

