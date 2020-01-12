UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Closing arguments are scheduled Monday in the homicide trial of a western Pennsylvania woman charged in the stabbing death of her boyfriend on Christmas Day in 2018.
Twenty-eight-year-old Dominique Jones took the stand Friday and alleged that the stabbing at the Holiday Inn Express in Uniontown followed years of abuse.
She said she wasn’t trying to kill 25-year-old Tre Montel McCargo but “was just trying to get him off of me.”
Fayette County prosecutors, however, say Jones believed McCargo was cheating on her.
The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard reports that testimony was to continue Saturday, but prosecutors opted not to call rebuttal witnesses.
