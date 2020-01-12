Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Barley
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Barley is a sweet senior boy who is searching for a home for the holidays! Although he can be selective with his dog friends, Barley may enjoy having a canine sibling in his new home. He prefers a quiet environment, but loves the people who are closest to him. Even at 11-years-old, Barley hasn’t forgotten the finer points of playing! Does this handsome guy sound like the one for your family? Come to Animal Friends to meet him today!
- To find out more about how to adopt Barley, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt Garfield, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt River, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Garfield & River
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
I was a stray and a nice person brought me to Orphans of the Storm. I am so happy when anyone stops at my cage for a visit and I love to be petted. I am a nice friendly cat who loves to eat and savor treats!
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
River was not in very good shape when he came to us. He is about 10-months-old and has lots of energy.
River needs an active family who is familiar with sporting breeds. He likes lots of activity and exercise and is eager to meet you. He is very smart!
He didn’t have a lot of one-on-one time until he came to Orphans.
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24
You must log in to post a comment.