



Barley

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Barley is a sweet senior boy who is searching for a home for the holidays! Although he can be selective with his dog friends, Barley may enjoy having a canine sibling in his new home. He prefers a quiet environment, but loves the people who are closest to him. Even at 11-years-old, Barley hasn’t forgotten the finer points of playing! Does this handsome guy sound like the one for your family? Come to Animal Friends to meet him today!