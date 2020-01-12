WIND ADVISORY:Remains In Effect Until 1:00 P.M.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – As part of an unfolding court battle, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration wants to outlaw proliferating cash-paying electronic game terminals and accuses them of siphoning more than $200 million in revenue last year from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

An ally in the fight is Pennsylvania’s competition-wary casino industry.

The court fight comes down to whether Pennsylvania law prohibits the machines as an unlicensed slot machine, even if the outcome is supposedly based on skill, rather than chance.

Court arguments scheduled for Wednesday are on whether to continue a halt to police seizures of the Pennsylvania Skill brand of game terminals.

