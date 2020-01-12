SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA)–Officer Shawn Kosanovich was patrolling the neighborhood near Moynelle St. Sunday morning when he noticed a flag had been unfastened by the wind and hanging off the flag pole outside a home.

He tried fixing it with zip ties he got from a neighbor.

That didn’t work. So, he doctored a 13 fold and handed the flag to the owner.

Kosanovich is a former U.S. Marine and told KDKA he had no idea anyone was watching or recording. He just wanted to show respect to his country and couldn’t take the risk of letting the flag touch the ground on his watch.

Mary Duffy, who lives across the street, captured the good deed on camera.