



BALDWIN (KDKA) — Baldwin Police responded to an undisclosed incident tonight on Rosewood Drive.

Everyone involved in the incident have been accounted for by police. Police also said social media posts that claimed the suspects fled through the neighborhood were not accurate.

There is no official report from Baldwin Police confirming if anyone has been injured or killed, but no one else is in danger at this time.

CRIME ALERT: The police department responded to an incident on Rosewood Drive tonight. The incident is under… Posted by Baldwin Borough Police Department on Sunday, January 12, 2020

Sources told KDKA that one person is dead after an altercation at one of the apartments on Rosewood Drive. Reportedly, four people were inside, including a child, when shots were fired. The child was not injured. Everyone involved apparently knew each other.

There was a heavy police presence outside the apartments, and a car was towed from the nearby lot in connection with the incident.

Baldwin Police are investigating the incident with the Allegheny County Police Department.