PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man who police say was texting and speeding before a deadly crash in Pine Township was sentenced to 2 years of house arrest.

Charles Hunter appeared in court Monday and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person after an accident in March 2018 on Route 910 in Pine Township killed Jay Watts.

Police say Hunter was going around 50 mph in a posted 35 mph zone when he lost control of the 43,500 pound crane truck he was driving, crossed the center line and hit a tractor trailer.

A pick-up truck was also involved in the crash. Watts was driving that truck and was killed.

According to court paperwork, the post-crash investigation revealed Hunter was operating an unlicensed crane company at the time of the crash. He was also allegedly texting while driving in the minutes leading up to the crash, but he wasn’t texting at the moment he lost control.

The Allegheny County DA’s office says in exchange for the plea, a homicide by vehicle charge was withdrawn.

He was sentenced to 2 years of house arrest and 5 years of probation, with the first 2 years running concurrent with house arrest.