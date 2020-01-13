



UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — More than a dozen vehicles at a luxury used car dealership were damaged after an out-of-control driver went airborne and crashed into the dealership, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damages.

The crash happened early in the morning on Monday when a man was driving to work on Route 51.

The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.

Elite Motors said many of the high-end vehicles had already been purchased by out-of-state buyers. Five cars were totaled.

“It looked like a bomb went off,” Elite Motors internet sales manager James Paris said. “He hit some rocks and there was shrapnel everywhere. There were car parts all over the parking lot.”

The crash blocked traffic for people on the way to work, but dealership workers said they are glad no one was hurt.

“It’s shocking you can have an accident this bad,” Paris said. “A guy flipping over, hitting seven, eight cars and just walking away from the scene.”

Elite Motors said they’ll need to start ordering cars right way to restock its supply.

The wrecked and mangled cars have been moved to the back of Elite Motors.