MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County man is facing multiple charges after police say he tried to break into a home while dressed as and impersonating a firefighter.

The incident happened Saturday evening when officers were called to a home in a Mt. Pleasant Township.

The suspect, 33-year-old Charles Beiter of Delmont, is facing multiple charges.

According to police, the homeowner told officers he confronted the suspect who was dressed in firefighter’s gear and was identifying himself as a “firefighter on duty.”

After trying to get into a detached garage, police say Beiter took off, later spotted by some neighbors while stealing from their car.

At one point, police say Beiter was streaming on Facebook Live around the time of the incidents.

Police were able to identify him from home surveillance video. They eventually pulled him over and arrested him.

He was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison.