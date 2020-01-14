Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh International Airport is getting new nonstop flights to three cities.
Allegiant announced three nonstop routes to Nashville, Memphis and Norfolk beginning at the end of May. The flights will operate twice a week.
In mid-May, @Allegiant will begin seasonal service to three new routes, increasing the carrier’s total nonstop destinations served from PIT to 15! More here: https://t.co/P33235Yhbo
— Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) January 14, 2020
According to the Pittsburgh International Airport, Allegiant now has 15 nonstop destinations from Pittsburgh.
One-way fares can start as low as $44.
For more details about the flights and fares, visit Allegiant’s website.
