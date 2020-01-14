  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegiant Airlines, Local TV, Memphis, Nashville, Norfolk, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh International Airport


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh International Airport is getting new nonstop flights to three cities.

Allegiant announced three nonstop routes to Nashville, Memphis and Norfolk beginning at the end of May. The flights will operate twice a week.

According to the Pittsburgh International Airport, Allegiant now has 15 nonstop destinations from Pittsburgh.

One-way fares can start as low as $44.

For more details about the flights and fares, visit Allegiant’s website.

Comments