Filed Under:Indiana County, Local TV, Meth Lab, Methamphetamine Lab, State Police, Vintondale

VINTONDALE, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are investigating after a suspected methamphetamine dump site was discovered in Indiana County.

State police say they were called to Lower Laurel Road in Buffington Township after they received information about a possible meth manufacturing operation in the area.

A trooper on the scene says he discovered several plastic bags discarded in a wooded area along the roadside, indicating a meth dump site.

The Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called in and police say they found more than 40 one-pot vessels, 100 acid generators and empty chemical containers.

Police are still investigating the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police.

Comments