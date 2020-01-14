Comments
VINTONDALE, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are investigating after a suspected methamphetamine dump site was discovered in Indiana County.
State police say they were called to Lower Laurel Road in Buffington Township after they received information about a possible meth manufacturing operation in the area.
A trooper on the scene says he discovered several plastic bags discarded in a wooded area along the roadside, indicating a meth dump site.
The Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called in and police say they found more than 40 one-pot vessels, 100 acid generators and empty chemical containers.
Police are still investigating the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police.
You must log in to post a comment.