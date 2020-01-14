



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Carnegie Science Center is hosting a “Breaking Bad”-themed 21 and above event at the end of the month.

The Carnegie Science Center says on Jan. 24 from 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., adults 21 years and older will be able to stop by and learn about the chemistry of the hit TV show “Breaking Bad.”

At this version of Science After Hours, you’ll be able to see “explosive chemical reactions” in the Works Theater show, explore the effects of acid on organic matter and learn how to create homemade batteries and car charges.

“It’s a ‘Dead Fright’ kind of night so call Saul (and a babysitter) for a night out at Pittsburgh’s most-visited museum!” the Science Center says on its website.

“Breaking Bad” follows a high school chemistry teacher who starts manufacturing meth to make ends meet after he’s diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Tickets are $15 in advance online or $20 at the door.