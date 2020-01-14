



PHILADELPHIA (KDKA/AP) — A Steelers legend is reportedly being considered for a new NFL job.

The Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting that Hines Ward is being considered for the Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receivers coaching job.

Ward was hired by the New York Jets as a full-time offensive assistant in September 2019.

The Inquirer is reporting that Ward has had conversations with people in the Eagles’ organization about the opening.

The Eagles fired previous WR coach Carson Walch this offseason.

Ward worked with the Jets during the summer as a coaching intern and impressed coach Adam Gase and his staff.

The 43-year-old Ward is the Steelers’ career leader with 1,000 catches, 12,083 yards receiving and 85 touchdown catches.

He played 15 seasons for Pittsburgh, and helped the franchise win two Super Bowl titles.

Ward also worked as a coaching intern for the Steelers during training camp in 2017.

