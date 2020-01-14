PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials are searching for an inmate who escaped the Pittsburgh Community Corrections Center.
On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania State Police said Kaila Rae Rose Sloan left the center without prior authorization on Monday.
She is serving time for possession with the intent to deliver.
Contact the state police at 412-299-1607 with any information.
WANTED FOR ESCAPE
On 1/13/20, Kaila Rae Rose Sloan left the Pgh Community Corrections Center without prior authorization. Sloan is currently serving time for Possession with Intent to Deliver.
If you have any information, please contact Pennsylvania State Police at 412-299-1607. pic.twitter.com/VPDfIJiWM2
— Troopers Bondarenka, Broadwater & Allison (@PSPTroopBPIO) January 15, 2020
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.