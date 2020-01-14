  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials are searching for an inmate who escaped the Pittsburgh Community Corrections Center.

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police Troop B/Twitter)

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania State Police said Kaila Rae Rose Sloan left the center without prior authorization on Monday.

She is serving time for possession with the intent to deliver.

Contact the state police at 412-299-1607 with any information.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

