



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — The attorney for a man on trial for murder in Westmoreland County claims his client wasn’t the shooter, pointing to the man’s twin brother as the one who fired the gun.

Tuesday was day one of Darrelle Tolbert-McGhee’s murder trial.

Defense attorney Tim Dawson told the jury that 33-year-old Michael Wilson‘s murder was tragic, but police arrested the wrong brother.

“The uniqueness of the case is the defendant has a twin brother, not only a twin brother but an identical twin brother,” Dawson said. “It’s a case of mistaken identity.”

Chilling video of the April 2017 Jeannette shooting was shown in court.

Wilson was seen running from a man opening fire on him.

Dawson said the man pulling the trigger is not his client, but his now-dead brother Dewayne Tolbert-McGhee.

“The other twin was shot to death in the streets of Wilkinsburg in May of 2018,” Dawson said. “He’s not here. We’re not able to hear the truth from him.”

Several witnesses taking the stand testified that they identified Darrelle Tolbert-McGhee in a lineup but couldn’t positively identify him as the man sitting in the courtroom on Tuesday.

Dawson told reporters after Tuesday’s proceedings that there’s something else the jury will be contending with when it comes to Darrelle Tolbert-McGhee

“We intend to introduce evidence that my client was in the state of Florida the day of this shooting and we’ll produce evidence to support that,” Dawson said.

Testimony continues Wednesday at 9 a.m.