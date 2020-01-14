



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We hit 50 degrees yesterday.

The average monthly temperature remains at 40 degrees so far this month, putting us now as the twelfth warmest start to the year on record for Pittsburgh. Records show 2007 is the last time we began the year this warm.

Things are set to change quickly as we head into the back half of the work week.

Up until then, we will have a couple of chances for isolated rain. Today’s rain could briefly impact places along and south of I-70 into the Laurels with quick moving and light rain showers.

Pittsburgh will likely be dry all day today. Wednesday, everyone will have a chance for a brief round of rain or two as a warm front (dry line?) briefly kicks through during the afternoon.

The cold air is set to arrive just after midnight on Thursday morning, bringing gusty wind speeds and much colder air. Snow showers should be expected at times on Thursday morning.

This will just be a preview of winter though as we will quickly warm-up again on Saturday before winter settles back in to start next week. Expect off-and-on pesky snow showers to develop on Sunday and Monday after a day of rain turning to snow late on Saturday.

