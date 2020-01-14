  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has admitted he sabotaged railroad signals.

Twenty-six-year-old William Brown of Elizabeth on Monday pleaded guilty to two counts of terroristic attacks and violence against a railroad carrier and mass transportation on land.

Federal prosecutors say in November 2017 Brown detached four railroad signal antennas near Braddock and caused a complete signal failure by cutting cables. Prosecutors also say he severed signal wires near McKeesport.

Brown faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 when he is sentenced in May.

