PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has admitted he sabotaged railroad signals.
Twenty-six-year-old William Brown of Elizabeth on Monday pleaded guilty to two counts of terroristic attacks and violence against a railroad carrier and mass transportation on land.
Federal prosecutors say in November 2017 Brown detached four railroad signal antennas near Braddock and caused a complete signal failure by cutting cables. Prosecutors also say he severed signal wires near McKeesport.
Brown faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 when he is sentenced in May.
