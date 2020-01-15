



It’s a new decade and a new season of golf. CBS Sports’ coverage of professional golf returns next week with the Farmers Insurance Open, the network’s first event of 2020. A stacked field that already includes Rory McIlroy Tiger Woods , Jon Rahm and Justin Rose is set to tee it up next week from Torrey Pines. The Farmers will be the first of the network’s 20 events this season.

After the Pacific vistas of San Diego’s Torrey Pines, PGA Tour coverage moves inland to the rowdy environs of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Then it’s back to the California coast, this time further north for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, before chasing the sun back to southern California and the Genesis Open.

After a short winter run, CBS Sports’ golf coverage continues with the Masters April 9-12 in Augusta, the first of its two majors this season. The second, the PGA Championship, follows in mid-May.

This season’s PGA Tour calendar will see a few more adjustments after last season’s restructuring. The Rocket Mortgage Classic moves up a month to the end of May, pushing back the Memorial Tournament, RBC Canadian Open and Travelers Championship by a week. The 3M Open, which debuted in 2019 over July 4th weekend, drops back to late July, switching places with the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

CBS Sports coverage of the PGA Tour culminates with the Northern Trust, the first tournament of the FedExCup Playoffs.

This season’s announce crew also takes on a new look, with Davis Love III joining the broadcast coverage. Love, a recently inducted member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, boasts an extensive resume that includes 21 PGA Tour titles and a PGA Championship win. Trevor Immelman, a previous CBS Sports contributor, steps into an analyst role. Immelman, who won the 2008 Masters, has two PGA Tour and four European Tour titles to his name. Frank Nobilo and Dottie Pepper will enjoy more prominence on broadcasts, Nobilo as a full-time analyst and Pepper as lead on-course reporter.

The new and more prominent members of the CBS Sports team will join stalwart golf anchor Jim Nantz and lead golf analyst Nick Faldo for their 2020 season. Also returning are analysts Ian Baker-Finch and Mark Immelman and reporter Amanda Balionis.

All CBS Sports’ coverage of the PGA Tour, beginning with the Farmers Insurance Open, will also be available for live streaming with CBS All Access.

Here’s the full schedule…

Farmers Insurance Open

Saturday, January 25 – Sunday, January 26

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00 – 6:30 pm ET (Sun.)

Waste Management Phoenix Open

Saturday, February 1 – Sunday, February 2

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Saturday, February 8 – Sunday, February 9

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00 – 6:30 pm ET (Sun.)

Genesis Invitational

Saturday, February 15 – Sunday, February 16

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00 – 6:30 pm ET (Sun.)

The Masters

Thursday, April 9 – Sunday, April 12

11:35 – 11:50 pm ET (Highlights) (Thurs.)

11:35 – 11:50 pm ET (Highlights) (Fri.)

3:00 – 7:00 pm ET (Sat.)

2:00 – 7:00 pm ET (Sun.)

RBC Heritage

Saturday, April 18 – Sunday, April 19

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Saturday, April 25 – Sunday, April 26

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

Wells Fargo Championship

Saturday, May 2 – Sunday, May 3

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

AT&T Byron Nelson

Saturday, May 9 – Sunday, May 10

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

PGA Championship

Saturday, May 16 – Sunday, May 17

4:00 – 10:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00 – 9:00 pm ET (Sun.)

Charles Schwab Challenge

Saturday, May 23 – Sunday, May 24

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Saturday, May 30 – Sunday, May 31

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

Saturday, June 6 – Sunday, June 7

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

2:30 – 6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

RBC Canadian Open

Saturday, June 13 – Sunday, June 14

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

Travelers Championship

Saturday, June 27 – Sunday, June 28

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Saturday, July 4 – Sunday, July 5

2:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

2:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

John Deere Classic

Saturday, July 11 – Sunday, July 12

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

3M Open

Saturday, July 25 – Sunday, July 26

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sun.)

Wyndham Championship

Saturday, August 8 – Sunday, August 9

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

3:00 – 6:30 pm ET (Sun.)

The Northern Trust

Saturday, August 15 – Sunday, August 16

3:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sat.)

2:00 – 6:00 pm ET (Sun.)