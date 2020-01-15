



WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — A Washington County woman is accused of locking her sister in a wooden cage with a dirty mattress and little-to-no medical care.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Leona Biser, 51, of Vestaburg has been charged with abuse of a dependent person, unlawful restraint and several other charges.

Investigators say Biser kept her sister in a “man-made cell” that sat in the living room.

The home had no running water, and the victim was not receiving her prescribed medication.

“This defendant professed to be caring for her sister when, in fact, the home was in deplorable condition, had no running water, and the victim was not getting her prescribed medicines,” Shapiro said in an issued statement. “We fight to protect those who cannot protect themselves. And our agents have made sure the victim has received needed care and will no longer have to suffer daily living in a cage.”

The victim was transported to the hospital, suffering from a urinary tract infection and rhabdomyolysis.

Officials say her condition has improved.

#BREAKING: A Washington County woman is facing charges, accused of locking her sister in a wooden case with only a dirty mattress and little-to-no medical care. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/PdpCPMm25O — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) January 15, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js