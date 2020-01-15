  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters rescued a woman overnight when a fire broke out at a building in Brookline.

The fire was first reported around 4 a.m. on Southcrest Drive.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Authorities say the woman became trapped in her second-floor apartment.

A fire official said firefighters were able to put a ladder up to her window, and she was able to climb down.

She was taken to a local hospital. Her condition has not been released.

Other people living the building were evacuated.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

