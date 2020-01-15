



CARRICK (KDKA) — Police are searching for a couple accused of sexually abusing two children.

The alleged abuse happened at a home in Carrick. Police say it involved two children, who at the time were between the ages of 4 and 7.

It was years ago, according to police, when the abuse happened. The victims, a brother and sister, are now teenagers.

They say it was last year when a report from Children, Youth and Families prompted the investigation.

Through their interviews with the teens, police say they determined the alleged abuse lasted for years.

According to the criminal complaint, both teens accuse Seth Price of choking them and hitting them with multiple objects, such as a frying pan and a 2X4 piece of wood.

In the paperwork, the female victim describes the heinous abuse in detail, saying, “On one occasion, [the man] struck her with his Jeep and left a permanent scar on her forehead.”

The teen boy told police the other suspect, Trista Price, allegedly recorded the acts on a cellphone and would watch as the incidents were taking place.”

Much of abuse is simply too graphic to share.

The couple is facing charges of sexual abuse of children, indecent assault, child endangerment and corruption of minors.

Police say there are arrest warrants for both Seth and Trista Price.