CHARLEROI (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train overnight in Washington County.
It happened shortly before 4 a.m., near the corner of McKean and Fifth Avenues in Charleroi.
The Washington County Coroner’s Office, Charleroi police and other first responders were called to the scene.
The train was stopped for several hours while the incident was investigated.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
