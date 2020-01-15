



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The deadline to file your taxes is exactly three months away.

The IRS will start processing returns on Jan. 27.

That’s also when the agency will launch its Free File program.

It allows taxpayers with adjusted gross incomes below $69,000 to file their tax returns at no cost.

The program uses tax preparation software from providers, including Turbo Tax and H&R Block.

You’ll be able to file federal and state returns.

For more information, visit this link.