PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Country music star Jason Aldean just added summer dates to his 2020 tour and Pittsburgh is one of his new stops.

The “We Back Tour” tour was extended through the summer and more than 20 extra dates were announced Wednesday. The tour, headlined by the “Dirt Road Anthem” singer, will also feature Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver.

Aldean will stop at the S&T Bank Music Park — formerly KeyBank Pavilion — on Aug. 21.

The winter leg of his “We Back Tour” kicks off at the end of January.

Aldean’s website says to “check back” for details about tickets.

