



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The foggy start to the day is lingering in some areas.

Dense fog set up along I-70 early this morning, and now the National Weather Service has extended their advisory for Greene and Washington counties through noon.

There’s still some fog in Washington and Greene Co. so the Dense Fog Advisory has been extended until noon! Give yourself extra time! 🌫 @KDKA #CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/1CfI28kjXy — Mary Ours (@MaryOursWX) January 15, 2020

Other parts of the area are getting a dose of sunshine for the morning and early afternoon before clouds roll back in after 3 p.m.

We’ll be staying warm through around 4 a.m. Thursday, when cold air is set to arrive. Temperatures will quickly drop from the mid-40s to the low 30s with snow showers expected through the day on Thursday.

Thursday will be windy as well, with gusts approaching 30 mph. The day’s high will be misleading as the slower than expected front’s arrival will allow us to see temperatures just after midnight near 50 degrees. Afternoon temps will likely be near 30 degrees.

Friday is looking dry.

A warm front will sweep through the area early on Saturday with rain showers arriving shortly after that. Most of Saturday will be wet with highs near 40 degrees. A cold front will sweep through late afternoon into the evening hours, and we will see temperatures drop quickly overnight.

Some of the coldest air of the season will arrive on Sunday with windy and snowy conditions expected. Snow squalls could impact and slow travel with places further north seeing the most impact.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will likely be in the low 20s with highs on Monday also in the mid- to low-20s. Morning temperatures also turn brutal with lows plunging to near 10 degrees Monday and Tuesday mornings.

