



SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for a suspect who held up a convenience store in Fayette County.

State police say the Circle K on Hopwood Fairchance Road in South Union Township was robbed around 5:16 a.m.

State Police Uniontown is seeking help from the public identifying this suspect and vehicle involved in robbery. Any information please contact State Police Uniontown 724-439-7111. Please refer to the attached memo pic.twitter.com/bAhr8F2u23 — Troopers Bondarenka, Broadwater & Allison (@PSPTroopBPIO) January 15, 2020

They say it appears a vehicle dropped the suspect off. Once inside the convenience store, the suspect allegedly whipped out a firearm and “racked a round” to show the clerk the firearm was real.

The clerk handed over $280, police say, and the suspect took off on foot.

The alleged robber ran towards Reservoir Road, where police believe the same vehicle that dropped the suspect off was there to serve as a getaway car.

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a camouflage hoodie with the hood pulled up.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police 724-439-7111.