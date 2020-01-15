  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Circle K, Fayette County, Robbery, South Union Township


SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for a suspect who held up a convenience store in Fayette County.

State police say the Circle K on Hopwood Fairchance Road in South Union Township was robbed around 5:16 a.m.

They say it appears a vehicle dropped the suspect off. Once inside the convenience store, the suspect allegedly whipped out a firearm and “racked a round” to show the clerk the firearm was real.

(Photo Credit: State Police Troop B/Twitter)

The clerk handed over $280, police say, and the suspect took off on foot.

The alleged robber ran towards Reservoir Road, where police believe the same vehicle that dropped the suspect off was there to serve as a getaway car.

(Photo Credit: State Police Troop B/Twitter)

At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a camouflage hoodie with the hood pulled up.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police 724-439-7111.

