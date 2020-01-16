MIAMI (KDKA) — According to reports, Antonio Brown’s agent is done with his star client for now.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports agent Drew Rosenhaus wants nothing to do with Brown until he seeks help for his recent behavior.

“Agent Drew Rosenhaus conditionally terminated his relationship with Antonio Brown today until the free-agent WR seeks counsel, per an NFLPA source. Rosenhaus wrote in the letter that the NFLPA received today that he would like to work with Brown, but not until he first gets help.”

Rosenhaus reported wrote to the NFL Players Association that he would like to work with Brown, but refuses to continue to do so until he gets some help.

The agent has been by Browns side through all of his complications over the last year or so.

Schefter also reports that Brown has lost attorney Darren Heitner who was helping Brown deal with the landlord tenant lawsuit from last year in Florida.

“Additionally, attorney Darren Heitner has removed himself as counsel for free-agent WR Antonio Brown, per an Order Granting Motion to Withdraw in Miami-Dade. The court allowed Heitner to withdraw as counsel on the landlord/tenant case that he handled until this week.”