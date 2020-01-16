Comments
COLLIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Firefighters rushed to the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center in Collier Township early this morning for reports of a fire.
Smoke was spotted coming from the roof of the Sonic in the shopping plaza on Washington Pike around 5:45 a.m.
Crews on the scene say a back door maintenance cabinet may be where the fire started.
At least four fire companies responded to the scene.
The fire spread to into the walls and onto the roof. There was smoke damage inside the business, which will be closed until further notice.
No injuries were reported.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.