MIAMI, Fl. (KDKA) – There’s going to be a little Pittsburgh flavor at the Super Bowl festivities.

Dan + Shay are going to be playing at the Super Bowl Music Fest.

On Saturday, Feb. 1 ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, the country music duo will perform, along with Maroon 5.

Super Bowl Music Fest is a three day festival at American Airlines Arena in Miami.

One of the members of Dan + Shay, Dan Smyers, is a Carnegie Mellon University graduate and a Wexford native. The band’s bassist, Dustin Hook, went to Pine-Richland High School.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has declared Aug. 2 Dan + Shay Day in Pittsburgh.

