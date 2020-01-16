MIAMI, Fl. (KDKA) – There’s going to be a little Pittsburgh flavor at the Super Bowl festivities.
Dan + Shay are going to be playing at the Super Bowl Music Fest.
On Saturday, Feb. 1 ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, the country music duo will perform, along with Maroon 5.
JUST ANNOUNCED 🤯 @SnoopDogg will join @GunsNRoses on Fri, January 31st and @DanandShay will join @Maroon5 on Sat, February 1st! Get your tix now for 3 incredible nights at @BudLight #SuperBowlMusicFest >> https://t.co/nwgKXF0FGU
— Super Bowl Music Fest (@SBMusicFest) January 16, 2020
Super Bowl Music Fest is a three day festival at American Airlines Arena in Miami.
One of the members of Dan + Shay, Dan Smyers, is a Carnegie Mellon University graduate and a Wexford native. The band’s bassist, Dustin Hook, went to Pine-Richland High School.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has declared Aug. 2 Dan + Shay Day in Pittsburgh.
