



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Frick Park is adding some 21st century technology in an unexpected way.

The trash cans in the park are going high tech. The pilot program has already begun.

They look like ordinary trash cans, but they have a secret.

Underneath the lid is a sensor that tracks how much is inside.

We’ve deployed new pilot trash cans in #Pittsburgh’s Frick Park! Each can has a sensor that will give Parks Maintenance the ability to monitor data on how full the can is. This will save time on pick up & will free crews up to do other tasks in the historic @CityPGH park. pic.twitter.com/AtDnyB0AkV — Pittsburgh Public Works (@PGHDPW) January 15, 2020

The Pittsburgh Public Works Department says it’ll save time on pick up, and let crews work on other tasks.

Plus, they only cost a little more than the traditional trash can.