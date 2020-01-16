Filed Under:Allegheny County, Frick Park, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Public Works Department


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Frick Park is adding some 21st century technology in an unexpected way.

The trash cans in the park are going high tech. The pilot program has already begun.

(Source: Pittsburgh Public Works Dept.)

They look like ordinary trash cans, but they have a secret.

Underneath the lid is a sensor that tracks how much is inside.

The Pittsburgh Public Works Department says it’ll save time on pick up, and let crews work on other tasks.

Plus, they only cost a little more than the traditional trash can.

