KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Armstrong County have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a young man who is mentally handicapped.
Brian Ferguson, 52, of Apollo, is charged with indecent assault and unlawful restraint.
According to Kiski Township Police, Ferguson met the 19-year-old victim on a dating app and went to his home Wednesday evening.
Police say Ferguson is accused of holding the victim against his will and touching him inappropriately.
The victim managed to get away and locked himself in a bathroom where he called for help.
Ferguson is being held in the Armstrong County Jail while he awaits arraignment.
