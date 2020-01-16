LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Two men are behind bars after they allegedly broke into a home with semi-automatic guns, demanding more guns and weapons from the people inside.

The Lincoln Police Department says on Wednesday evening, they were dispatched to a home invasion on the 4000 block of Liberty Way. Nearby departments were also called in to help.

Police say brothers Austin Rhone, 37, and Cameron Rhone, 27, broke into the home and demanded more guns and weapons from the three adults and juvenile inside.

One adult managed to escape from a window and call 911, and according to the criminal complaint, there was a 10 second Snapchat video of the two suspects leaving the home.

Using the video and aid from other departments, police say they were able to quickly arrest one brother then quickly catch the second with the help of a K-9 unit.

The pair is facing a long list of charges, including burglary, robbery, terroristic threats and resisting arrest.

They were arraigned before a judge in White Oak and will both be held on a $25,000 bond.

Police say no one was injured.