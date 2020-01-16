Comments
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – The police are looking for a 15-year-old boy from Westmoreland County who hasn’t been seen since December.
According to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Michael Bathurst from Latrobe was last seen Dec. 28.
They believe he may have traveled to Altoona.
He’s described as a white male with black hair and brown eyes. He’s around 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or state police at 1-724-832-3288.
