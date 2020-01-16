



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Netflix series, “Mindhunter,” which is shot right here in Pittsburgh, has been put on indefinite hold.

Deadline reports that the cast, led by Jonathan Groff, have been released from their contracts, which will allow them to pursue other work.

Netflix has made two seasons of “Mindhunter” in Pittsburgh.

Season two launched on the streaming service about five months ago.

According to Deadline, showrunner David Fincher is currently working on two other projects, including a film for Netflix.

They report that the cast “would be willing to come back for another season;” however, some reports say Fincher may not have liked the idea of another lengthy location shoot, meaning the filming of the series here in Pittsburgh.

“Mindhunter” is based on the book of the same name that looks at the beginnings of the FBI’s serial crime unit.

A spokesperson said, Fincher “may revisit ‘Mindhunter’ again in the future.”