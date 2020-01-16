  • KDKA TVOn Air

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are investigating after a man was shot and killed in New Kensington.

According to the Tribune Review, the victim was found inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died from those injuries.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Investigators said the man was shot at East Ken Manor on Dent Drive Wednesday evening. The housing complex is part of the Westmoreland County Housing Authority.

The victim’s name and what prompted the shooting have not yet been released.

The investigation continues.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

