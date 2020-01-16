ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An Ohio man is facing extradition to Pennsylvania to face charges in connection with a bank robbery in Robinson Township.

The robbery happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. at the First Commonwealth Bank on Park Manor Drive.

According to Robinson Township Police, the armed suspect demanded money then fled the scene. Authorities say the weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

According to police, a Robinson Township officer spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area. Investigators then used traffic cameras to get the license plate number.

That led them to Montague Howard and the vehicle registered in Winterville, Ohio.

Police say Howard crossed back over the state line and was arrested in Ohio. He is being held there in the Jefferson County Jail, but will be extradited to Pennsylvania.

The FBI, Robinson Township Police and Ohio Township Police are investigating the robbery.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.