



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Tree of Life Synagogue says a phishing email is going around their community.

On Twitter, the Tree of Life says a phishing email circulating appears to come from “Rabbi Hazzan Jeffrey Myers.” However, it’s not his real email address.

Please do not click on any links or respond to the email, if you receive it. Please check your emails carefully. If you may have received this email or are unsure, please contact the office at 412-521-6788. — Tree Of Life * Or L’Simcha Congregation (@treeoflifepgh) January 16, 2020

It looks like it asks for a favor, but the synagogue says that you shouldn’t click any links or respond to it.

If you received this email or aren’t sure if you did, you’re asked to call their office at 412-521-6788.