PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Tree of Life Synagogue says a phishing email is going around their community.

On Twitter, the Tree of Life says a phishing email circulating appears to come from “Rabbi Hazzan Jeffrey Myers.” However, it’s not his real email address.

It looks like it asks for a favor, but the synagogue says that you shouldn’t click any links or respond to it.

If you received this email or aren’t sure if you did, you’re asked to call their office at 412-521-6788.

