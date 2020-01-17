Comments
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials are warning people about a dating app extortion scam that almost cost one local man $1,000.
The Allegheny County Police say a man met someone on a dating app who sent him naked pictures, and then said she was under 18 years old.
The man then got a call from someone claiming to be an Allegheny County Police Officer investigating him over the photos.
The man then got a call from someone claiming to be the girl’s father.
He told the man to send more than $1,000 on a cash app and money cards to drop the charges.
The man realized it was a scam and called police.
