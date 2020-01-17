  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Fire, House Fire, Local TV, Plum


PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) – Police, medics and fire crews were on the scene of a fire that devastated a home in Plum.

A house at the intersection of Greensburg Road and Old Leechburg Road caught on fire around 11:20 a.m. Friday morning.

WATCH LIVE: NewsChopper2 Flies Over The Scene —

Several first responders were on the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time. However, the home was heavily damaged. Only half of it appears to still be standing.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments