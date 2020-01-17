Comments
PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) – Police, medics and fire crews were on the scene of a fire that devastated a home in Plum.
A house at the intersection of Greensburg Road and Old Leechburg Road caught on fire around 11:20 a.m. Friday morning.
Several first responders were on the scene.
No injuries have been reported at this time. However, the home was heavily damaged. Only half of it appears to still be standing.
